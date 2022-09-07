Terps in the NFL: Season Preview
Football
It seems like just Yesterday that two Terps, Jake Funk and Antoine Brooks Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams, were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on the field of SoFi Stadium after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on February 12.
We had the combine in March, where Nick Cross and Chigoziem Oknonkwo blew up… the NFL Draft in April, where both of them were drafted… mini camp, OTAs and training camp, and now here we are… Week One of the NFL season. Where Stefon Diggs and the AFC favorite Buffalo Bills will take on Jake Funk and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams will open up the 2022 Season on Thursday night.
And of course, we have a handful of Terps in new places. And some Terps that signed big contract extensions.
Let’s get into it in the first 2022 edition of Terps in the NFL!
A few Terps will play for new teams in 2022, starting with 2021 All-Pro JC Jackson who signed a five-year, 82.5 million dollar deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
STACCCKKKKEDDD.
The two Terps who spent 2021 in Las Vegas, Quinton Jefferson and Yannick Ngakoue will play for different teams in 2022. Q in Seattle and Yannick in Indy.
Yannick has also been very involved in the community this offseason.
Yannick isn’t the only Terp moving to Indy, as Byron Cowart will play for the Colts in 2022 as well.
Nick Cross: Starting Safety.
In the Colts Week One Depth Chart released this week, Nick Cross was listed as the starting strong safety for Terp alum Frank Reich’s team.
Cross has impressed during the training camp.
He will become one of the youngest NFL players ever to start a game on Sunday when the Colts take on the Texans. Quite the age difference from Tom Brady.
Chig Okonkwo has also stood out during Titans camp and will start the season as Tennessee’s second-string tight end.
Sam Okuayinonuthe other Terps Rookie on a roster, will start 2022 on the Titans Practice Squad.
Huge congrats to Maryland Men’s Lacrosse Legend Jared Bernhardt on making the Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster as well.
The two star Terp wide receivers in the NFL both signed contract extensions this offseason.
Stefon Diggs: four years, $96 million.
DJ Moore: three years, $62 million.
Other Terps are staying on the same squad for 2022
- Darnell Savage in Green Bay
- Michael Dunn in Cleveland
- Ty Johnson with the Jets
- Josh Woods in Detroit
We officially have 14 Terps on active rosters in Week One (with four more on Practice Squads). Here’s where to watch them in Week One.
Thursday, September 8
8:20 p.m
- Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills travel to LA to face Jake Funk and the Rams to open the season, on NBC
Sunday, September 11
1:00 p.m
- Jared Bernhardt and the Atlanta Falcons will open their season at home against New Orleans, on FOX
- Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions host the Eagles to begin 2022, on FOX
- Ty Johnson and the New York Jets welcome to the Ravens, on CBS
- Michael Dunn and the Cleveland Browns travel to face DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers, on CBS
- Nick Cross will make his NFL debut alongside Yannick Ngakoue and Byron Cowart in Houston against the Texans, on CBS
- DJ Moore, Jermaine Carter Jr. and the Carolina Panthers finish off 2021 in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers, on CBS
4:25 p.m
- Chig Okonkwo will begin his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans at home against the New York Giants, on FOX
- Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers open up at division rival Minnesota, on FOX
- JC Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders, on CBS
Monday, September 12
8:15 p.m
- Quinton Jefferson and the Seattle Seahawks will play on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, on ESPN