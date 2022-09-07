Terps in the NFL: Season Preview

It seems like just Yesterday that two Terps, Jake Funk and Antoine Brooks Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams, were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on the field of SoFi Stadium after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on February 12.

We had the combine in March, where Nick Cross and Chigoziem Oknonkwo blew up… the NFL Draft in April, where both of them were drafted… mini camp, OTAs and training camp, and now here we are… Week One of the NFL season. Where Stefon Diggs and the AFC favorite Buffalo Bills will take on Jake Funk and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams will open up the 2022 Season on Thursday night.

And of course, we have a handful of Terps in new places. And some Terps that signed big contract extensions.

Let’s get into it in the first 2022 edition of Terps in the NFL!



The two star Terp wide receivers in the NFL both signed contract extensions this offseason. Stefon Diggs: four years, $96 million. Stefon Diggs, Bills reach agreement on 4-year, $96M extensionhttps://t.co/xzuDPA94PY pic.twitter.com/O9zdSMhfT7 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 6, 2022 Stefon Diggs with a message of thanks for the #Bills and #BillsMafia after today’s contract extension. pic.twitter.com/2vMGn9Ck7f — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) April 6, 2022 DJ Moore: three years, $62 million. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $61.88M, including $41.61M guaranteed, a source tells @jeffphowe. pic.twitter.com/IEEaBs3Kim — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) March 18, 2022 Other Terps are staying on the same squad for 2022 Darnell Savage in Green Bay

Michael Dunn in Cleveland

Ty Johnson with the Jets

Josh Woods in Detroit