Terps in the NFL: Okonkwo shines for Titans

There weren’t a lot of impressive performances among former Terps in the NFL in week 14, but one rookie had arguably his best showing in the NFL so far Sunday.

Tennessee Titans Rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo had the most catches he’s had in a game this season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. While playing 49% of Offensive snaps, he had six catches on six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown catch wasn’t an easy one either, with him having to leap through two Defenders at the goal line to get into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.

Okonkwo also had a helmet catch on a two-point conversion, scoring eight of only 22 points for the Titans in their 36-22 loss to division rival Jacksonville. Okonkwo has no doubt been breaking out of his shell as a receiving threat in the second half of this season. Since week nine he hasn’t had fewer than 30 receiving yards in any game, and he’s doing this all while playing more than 40% of special teams snaps each game. With the Titans in the current playoff picture as the AFC South division leader, Okonkwo might take an even bigger step forward as the season continues.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his worst game of the 2022 season against the New York Jets on Sunday. However, he still managed to put up decent numbers, with three catches on five targets for 37 yards. Jets Rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is looking like one of the best in the league already, so it’s no surprise that Diggs had some trouble.

Despite this performance, Diggs managed to pass his receiving yards total from last season already with four games left to play. He’s already tied his touchdown total of 10 from last year, which is his career high for touchdowns in a season.

His 1,239 receiving yards this season rank fourth in the NFL, and his 94 receptions rank third.

Other performers