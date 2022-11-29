Terps in the NFL: Ngakoue goes off and Moore re-emerges

This week many former Terrapins, from bonafide stars to struggling starters and even third-string backups, had great performances for teams across the National Football League.

The Maryland alum who played best this week wasn’t a receiver, it was actually Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who had his best game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Ngakoue put up two sacks in the first quarter alone, finishing the game with two sacks, three solo tackles and an assisted tackle along with two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Despite his efforts, the Colts lost to the Steelers, 24-17.

Ngakoue only played 77% of defensive snaps but was able to make his mark. He’s been the standout performer on a team with the 10th most sacks in the NFL this season. The seventh-year pro has 8.5 sacks this season, which is 11th most in the NFL and most on the Colts. He’s had at least 0.5 sacks in six straight games this season, and his tackling numbers have been good, currently having just three fewer tackles than he did all of last season. Four of Ngakoue’s 8.5 sacks have come since interim head Coach Jeff Saturday arrived in Indianapolis, and it seems like the defensive end is thriving under his new coach.

With yet another quarterback starting for the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver DJ Moore, who has been struggling recently, had more receiving yards against the Denver Broncos this week than he had in the last three weeks combined. Moore finished the game with four receptions on six targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. One of his catches included this beautiful running grab on the sideline that got Carolina inside the red zone instantly.

Quarterback Sam Darnold starting this week for the Panthers was clearly a factor for this great performance by Moore. The star wide receiver has been struggling to get on the same page with quarterback Baker Mayfield all season — currently having just 605 yards receiving in 12 games — and at the beginning of the year he was on track for a career-worst receiving year. However if he keeps up this pace with Darnold over the last six weeks of the season, Moore should be able to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth straight season.

Usually the star performer among former Terps in the NFL, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was still extremely important during the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. Diggs had eight catches on 15 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. It definitely wasn’t his best performance of the year; his 53.3% catch percentage was his second lowest in a game this year. However, when someone needed to make a play in the last minute of the game, Diggs came up clutch. He secured this 36-yard catch to set up the game-winning field goal in a 28-25 win.

This play added to Diggs’ highlight reel of a season, which has the potential to go down as the best of the former Viking’s career. His 84 receptions are second most in the league, and he ranks third in the league in both receiving yards (1,110) and receiving touchdowns (nine). This week may have been a down week before the last catch of the game for Diggs, but it’s clear that he’s on track to be a Pro Bowler and a First-Team AP All-Pro for the second time in his career.

In a surprise breakout performance, running back Ty Johnson provided a boost in the running game for the New York Jets against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Getting more playing time this week with the healthy scratch of running back James Robinson, Johnson didn’t disappoint, putting up five Rushes for 62 yards and a touchdown along with one catch for 16 yards during the Jets’ dominant 31-10 win over the Bears. His highlight play came in the third quarter, where Johnson shrugged off multiple tackles to take a 32-yard rush to the house for his first touchdown of the year, sealing the win for the Jets.

Johnson had more rushing yards Sunday than he’d previously had all season. Usually a designated special teams player or kick returner early on, problems in the running back room have given Johnson an opportunity to play more at the end of this season. Johnson hopes he can show his potential to be a part of the team during its possible playoff run.

Other performers