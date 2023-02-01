Terps get Hoosiers out of rhythm

Coming off of five consecutive wins and a reappearance in the Top 25, Indiana basketball had an opportunity Tuesday at Maryland to keep its momentum heading into a rivalry game against No. 1 Purdue at Assembly Hall on Saturday.

It couldn’t capitalize.

Maryland (15-7, 6-5) dictated the pace and forced the Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5) out of their comfort zone in a 66-55 win, halting IU’s recent resurgence after an ugly start to conference play.

Maryland’s defense flummoxed Indiana

IU, as it has demonstrated throughout the season, is at its best when running the offense through Trayce Jackson-Davis. The forward is close to unguardable with a single defender in the post and is a capable passer when additional defenders come at him.

