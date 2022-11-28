Terps climb in AP Poll after another perfect week

Maryland basketball won its only game during the week since it entered the AP Poll last week, a 16-point win over Coppin State that was the Terps’ sixth blowout in six games. As a result, they climbed one spot in the AP Poll, Landing at No. 22 in the updated top 25 on Monday.

The Terps (6-0) have been dominant, beating opponents by an average of 21 points, the 20th-highest margin in the country, eighth-largest among Power Conference teams. They’re averaging 82.7 points per game and during a total of 240 game minutes, they’ve trailed for a total of 3 minutes 23 seconds. Coppin State’s lead of 22-19 Midway through the first half on Friday marked their largest deficit of the season. Before that game, including blowout wins over projected NCAA Tournament teams St. Louis and Miami, the Terps trailed for a combined 1-minute 42 seconds.

Against Juan Dixon-coach Coppin, Maryland had three players score more than 20 points apiece — Julian Reese (24), Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) — the first time that’s happened at Maryland since Juan Dixon, Lonny Bater and Chris Wilcox did it in the national championship season of 2002.

“These guys play unselfishly. They like to pass the basketball. I think as they’re getting more used to playing with each other, they’re understanding when to get certain guys shots, when to get guys the basketball. We’re still a major work in progress, but I think from the standpoint of those first five, I think they have a really good feel for what everyone can do on the court,” said Maryland Coach Kevin Willardthe first Coach to begin his Maryland career with four-plus wins in a row.

They were one of six Big Ten teams ranked, along with No. 5 Purdue, No. 10 Indiana, No. 16 Illinois, No. 20 Michigan State and No. 25 Ohio State. Houston moved up to No. 1 after North Carolina’s two losses dropped the Tar Heels 17 spots to No. 18. The Cougars are followed in the top five by Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue.

Maryland Returns to the court on Tuesday at Louisville as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, which marks a Homecoming of sorts for Willard, who began his college coaching career there under Hall of Fame Coach Rick Pitino in 2001. The Cardinals are off to a disastrous 0-6 start under first-year Coach Kenny Payne, including one-point home losses to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State to start the season. Their losses grew more lopsided when the competition toughened, by 26 points against No. 9 Arkansas, 32 against No. 21 against Texas Tech and 19 against Cincinnati.

Then, beginning on Friday comes a loaded four-game stretch of opponents: No. 16 Illinois, Wisconsin, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 21 UCLA.

Willard is also the first Coach to have Maryland ranked in his first year at the school, and one of three head coaches in their first year with a program to remain unbeaten this season, along with Kansas State’s Jerome Tang and Missouri’s Dennis Gates. He’s the only one to have his team ranked in the AP or USA Top 25 polls.

“They’re a very good team. And they have the right combination of size to rebound and score at the rim and Perimeter shooting that makes you stretch your defense out. We tried trapping them, they got it out of the trap, drove it right to the basket and if they miss they just Offensive rebounded it in,” Miami Coach Jim Larranaga said last week after Maryland’s 88-70 win over the Hurricanes in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Championship in Connecticut.

“I thought they did everything well (on defense) … They put a lot of pressure on our ball-handlers, they try to Blow up handoffs. They did a good job on our ball screen. Big guys got out there and helped whenever our guys got free, and they’re bigger.”