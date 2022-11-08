Teri Moren, Hoosiers have lofty 2022-23 goals

BLOOMINGTON — Teri Moren is asked a simple question.

Moren, the Indiana Women’s basketball coach, is standing on the stage at Hoosier Hysteria. The overall trajectory of the Women’s basketball program has been on the rise. Two seasons ago, Moren led IU to an Elite Eight. Last season, the Hoosiers made it to the Sweet 16. So she is asked a simple yet reasonable question.

“What’s next for this program?”

“Well, let’s see,” Moren says, then listing IU’s recent accomplishments in the NCAA tournament. Then Moren reaches new heights.

Teri Moren, Hoosiers have lofty 2022-23 goals

“A Final Four,” she says, but doesn’t stop there.

“And then we want one of those,” she says, pointing at the men’s program’s five national championship banners.

Moren’s lofty ambitions are warranted as much as they are realistic. It’s a testament to what she has built at IU. A Women’s program that used to largely live in the shadows now has a winning culture. Expectations have become the norm. In the Big Ten preseason polls, IU was picked second in the conference by the media, and is ranked No. 11 nationally in the USA TODAY Coaches poll. So, can IU continue her ascension?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button