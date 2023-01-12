Ter Stegen’s toughness lifts Barcelona to the Spanish Super Cup final! Winners, Losers & ratings vs Betis as Real Madrid await

Robert Lewandowski:

The Polish striker started the game by giving the ball away. Five minutes later, they fluffed a back heel. Slightly after he skewed a shot wide despite having Acres of space.

But then, inevitably, the goal came. It wasn’t a pretty thing, the result of two rebounds and a piece of poor goalkeeping, but the ball hit the back of the net regardless. This wasn’t his best performance by any means, but the top Strikers always find a way to score, even amidst shoddy showings.

Marc Andre ter Stegen:

It was, in truth, quite an uneven game for the German goalkeeper. He opened the first half with a trio of crucial stops, keeping his team in the game. But he was less reliable in the second, and could perhaps have saved Betis’ equaliser. Still, Ter Stegen came into his own during the penalty shootout. After being beaten on the first penalty, they almost saved the second, before stifling the next two. Barcelona were far short of their best in the semi-final, but their goalkeeper made sure that they have a shot at silverware this Sunday. He’s a tough figure.

Ansu Fati:

The Spanish striker has often been burdened by the weight of the No.10 shirt, which has led to increased scrutiny for the youngster. Every loose touch is scoured, every miss is criticized. Against Real Betis, though, they delivered a left-footed finish worthy of the famous number. His goal was magnificent, an angled volley into the far corner while running away from the net. It was only his seventh touch of the game, a moment of magic after a spell of anonymity. Xavi has backed Fati to be a regular goalscorer, and it’s finishes like Thursday night’s that support his assertion.