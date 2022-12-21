Tennis, Volleyball squads honored at latest board meeting

Plainview’s Tennis and Volleyball teams were honored during Plainview ISD’s regularly scheduled board meeting last Thursday. Each team was honored for the All-District nominations they received from their respective seasons. Head tennis Coach David Webb spoke on behalf of the tennis team and Assistant Coach Allison Hodges spoke in place of head Coach Amanda Martin.

For volleyball, Junior Jacey Loudder earned the highest honor, being named to 1St Team All-District.

Juniors Elena Carri and Grace Murphree were named to 2n.dteam while senior Celeste Figueroa and sophomore Kamila Macedo received Honorable mention All-District recognition as well.

Highlighting Tennis was Carson Kayler who received Freshman MVP along with 2n.d Team All-District in Boys Doubles and Honorable Mention in Boys Singles. Jacob Orona, Noah Dyson, Matthew Rogers and Aaron Perez all earned All-District nominations as well on the men’s side. Anastacia Sanchez was the only girl to receive an All-District nomination. She earned 2n.d Team All-District in the Mixed Doubles as well as Honorable Mention in girls singles.

Volleyball All-District

All-District 2n.dTeam: Boys Doubles

Noah Dyson & Carson Kayler

All-District 2n.dTeam: Mixed Doubles

Aaron Perez & Anastasia Sanchez

All-District Honorable Mention: Boys Singles

