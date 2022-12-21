Tennis, Volleyball squads honored at latest board meeting
Plainview’s Tennis and Volleyball teams were honored during Plainview ISD’s regularly scheduled board meeting last Thursday. Each team was honored for the All-District nominations they received from their respective seasons. Head tennis Coach David Webb spoke on behalf of the tennis team and Assistant Coach Allison Hodges spoke in place of head Coach Amanda Martin.
For volleyball, Junior Jacey Loudder earned the highest honor, being named to 1St Team All-District.