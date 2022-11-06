Tennessee’s chance to make the College Football Playoff increases after first loss

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia.

The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium.

The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 poll released Nov. 1.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt .

Tennessee’s percentage chances improved to make the College Football Playoff after losing at Georgia in Week 10.

Below are week-by-week percentage chances for Tennessee to make the College Football Playoff since the Vols’ win versus Alabama in Week 7. Percentage chances are provided by ESPN’s FPI.

Week 11: 64.0 percent

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Week 10: 63.2 percent

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 9: 51.4 percent

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Week 8: 48.7 percent

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Gary Stokan, CEO and president of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, discusses Tennessee and the College Football Playoff.

Story Originally appeared on Vols Wire