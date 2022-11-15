Tennessee’s big O-line Chasing ‘biggest goal’ of winning Joe Moore Award

Cooper Mays on Monday became the fourth starter on Tennessee’s Offensive line to be named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, earning the Weekly award for his role in the 66-24 win for the Vols against Missouri. But the junior center and the rest of Tennessee’s big guys have a bigger goal they are chasing this season, one that comes with actual hardware. The Vols on Tuesday were named one of nine Semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the most outstanding Offensive line in college football, and Mays said it’s long been the unit’s primary goal.

Tennessee is joined by Air Force, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, UCLA and Southern California in making the cut for the trophy. The Finalists will be announced on December 6. The eventual Winner will be recognized in the weeks after that date during a surprise on-campus visit – a perfectly Offensive line way to do so.

The Vols boast the nation’s No. 1 offense in terms of yards per game and scoring, and those heights for the fifth-ranked team in the country wouldn’t be possible without the play of an Offensive line that is led by Veteran position Coach Glen Ellarbee and has garnered five SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors – but make no mistake, they want the big hardware at the end of the season.

“I don’t really know if there’s like a plaque or anything,” Mays said of his Weekly SEC honor. “I got a tweet, if that counts, but that’s about it.”

Cooper Mays

How much of a goal has the Joe Moore Award been for Tennessee’s Offensive line? Mays Revealed there’s a poster of the Trophy on the wall of the position group’s meeting room. They said it’s the group’s “biggest goal” this season.

“We’ve been focusing towards it all year,” Mays said. “I just recently, before walking over here, found out that we were semifinalists, so it speaks as a whole about our coach, our coaching staff and how much they’ve helped us grow and how far we’ve come for sure.”

He added: “It’s pretty big-time if you’re an Offensive lineman in college football. We don’t get awards, really. We don’t get stats or anything. You’ve got to work towards something, and that’s definitely the biggest award for all five, the whole group, so we’re trying to be the best O-line in the country every week.”

Mays is one of four returning starters the Vols brought back up front from 2021, the only departing starter being Cade Mays, Cooper’s older brother who was a sixth-round pick of the Panthers and has been playing on Carolina’s field-goal and extra-point units during his rookie season. Either side of Mays (20 starts) are super senior left guards Jerome Carvin (40 starts) and junior right guard Javontez Spraggins (23 starts), and Darnell Wright (38 starts) has had perhaps the best individual season of the group at right tackle. It’s been a back-and-forth two-man platoon at left tackle between Florida transfers Gerald Mincey and second-year junior college transfer Jeremiah Crawford.

Tennessee ranks 28th nationally in rushing at 195.5 yards per game, but averaged better than 201 yards in six SEC games. The Vols have allowed just 22 sacks after surrendering a conference-worst 44 in 2021, and they have given up the third-fewest tackles for loss (43) in 2022. Tennessee shares the SEC lead in touchdown runs with 32 and the Vols are top -five nationally in red-zone efficiency (94.5% score percentage and 80% touchdown percentage).

“Physically, all of them continue to change their bodies,” Vols head Coach Josh Heupel said Monday. “They’re stronger, playing with better technique. I do think their understanding of what we’re doing in Year Two, the Fundamentals come along with that, their football knowledge, IQ of what we’re doing, but then also defensively what they’re seeing.

“Then for us, we’ve had the ability, for four out of the five guys, to play consistently. The left tackle position has been nicked up a little bit here and there, but it’s been pretty much a two-man rotation. So you combine Year Two, their knowledge and the consistency we’ve had, those guys have been able to play at a really high level.”

Wright was the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the wins against Alabama and Kentucky, Spraggins got the nod after the Florida win and Carvin got it after the UT Martin game with Mays this week rounding out things as far as the four full-time starters go.

“It means growth to me,” Mays said. “I think we’ve found a way to play a little bit Cohesive as a group, all five, and we’ve all taken a step forward. I think a lot of it falls on Coach Elarbee. He pumps life into us every day and makes sure he harps on the details. I think the fruits of that are being seen this year.”