Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule
Tennessee defeated Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl to conclude its 2022 season.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule Featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule Featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina (L , 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Following the 2022 season, Vols Wire examines Tennessee’s 2023 schedule with dates, locations and series records against its upcoming opponents.
The 2023 season will be the third under head Coach Josh Heupel. Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record as Tennessee’s head coach.
Tennessee’s 2023 schedule is listed below.
Sept. 2: Virginia
(Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee)
Tennessee leads series, 3-1
Sept. 9: Austin Peay
(Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee)
Tennessee leads series, 1-0
Sept. 16: Florida
(Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — Gainesville, Florida)
Florida leads series, 31-21
Sept. 23: UTSA
(Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee)
First meeting
Sept. 30: South Carolina
(Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee)
Tennessee leads series, 28-11-2
October 14: Texas A&M
(Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee)
Series tied, 2-2
October 21: Alabama
(Bryant-Denny Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Alabama leads series, 58-39-7
October 28: Kentucky
(Kroger Field—Lexington, Kentucky)
Tennessee leads series, 83-26-9
Nov. 4: UConn
(Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee)
First meeting
Nov. 11: Missouri
(Memorial Stadium — Columbia, Missouri)
Tennessee leads series, 6-5
Nov. 18: Georgia
(Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee)
Georgia leads series, 27-23-2
Nov. 25: Vanderbilt
(Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee)
Tennessee leads series, 79-32-5
