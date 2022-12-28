Tennessee vs. Ole Miss prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 28 best bets by proven model

An SEC Matchup on Wednesday afternoon pits No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) against Ole Miss (8-4). The Volunteers have started the season off extremely well, winning nine of their past 10 games. It’s Dec. 28, Tennessee knocked off Austin Peay 86-44. Meanwhile, Ole Miss has dropped two of its past three games. The Rebels suffered a surprising setback to North Alabama 66-65 on Dec. 20.

Tip-off in Oxford is set for 5 pm ET. The Volunteers are 7-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 130.5.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss spread: Volunteers -7

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss over/under: 130.5 points

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss money line: Volunteers -340, Rebels +270

TENN: The Volunteers are 6-0 ATS in their last six Wednesday games

MISS: The Rebels are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss

Why Tennessee can cover



Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua is an athletic and assertive scorer in the frontcourt. Nkamhoua likes to play downhill but owns a jumper to space the floor. The Finland native averages 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and shoots 37.5% from beyond the arc. Nkamhoua has scored 15-plus in three of his past five games. In his last matchup, he recorded 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Volunteers have been one of the best passing teams in the SEC, ranking third in assists (17.4). Senior guard Santiago Vescovi is the main facilitator on the floor, leading the team with 3.7 assists per game. Vescovi owns a good feel for the game and is able to consistently create his own offense. The Uruguay native averages 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. It’s Dec. 21, he finished with 18 points, five rebounds, three steals and went a perfect 5-of-5 from downtown.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Junior guard Matthew Murrell is the go-to option offensively for Ole Miss. Murrell is able to get buckets at all three levels and owns a quick trigger. The Tennessee native is tied for seventh in the SEC in scoring (15.6) with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He’s scored 20-plus in two of his last three outings. It’s Dec. 14 against UCF, Murrell finished with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin may be undersized (5-foot-9) but he has excellent talent. Ruffin is quick off the dribble with a smooth pull-up jumper. He penetrates the lane and keeps pressure on the defense. The Mississippi native puts up 9.6 points and 3.6 assists per contest. He’s racked up double-digit points in three of his last four outings. It’s Dec. 17, Ruffin logged 17 points, three rebounds and four assists.

