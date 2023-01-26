Tennessee vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) host the Georgia Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 SEC) in a Matchup of SEC rivals at Thompson-Boling Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Georgia
- The 74.3 points per game the Volunteers average are 8.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (66.1).
- The Bulldogs average 16.7 more points per game (71.1) than the Volunteers give up (54.4).
- The Volunteers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs’ 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (34.2%).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Volunteers this season is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
- Tennessee’s leading rebounder is Julian Phillips averaging 5.5 boards per game and its best passer is Zakai Zeigler and his 4.8 assists per game.
- Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Tennessee steals leader is Vescovi, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jonas Aidoo, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Terry Roberts collects 15.9 points and adds 4.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulldogs’ leaderboards in those statistics.
- Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is at the top of the Georgia rebounding leaderboard with 5.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.9 points and tacks on 0.9 assists per game.
- Roberts is reliable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 1.6 made Threes per game.
- Roberts (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Frank Anselem (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/7/2023
|
South Carolina
|
W 85-42
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Vanderbilt
|
W 77-68
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Kentucky
|
L 63-56
|
Mold
|
1/17/2023
|
Mississippi State
|
W 70-59
|
Away
|
1/21/2023
|
LSU
|
W 77-56
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
Georgia
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Texas
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/1/2023
|
Florida
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Auburn
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/8/2023
|
Vanderbilt
|
–
|
Away
|
2/11/2023
|
Missouri
|
–
|
Mold
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/7/2023
|
Florida
|
L 82-75
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Mississippi State
|
W 58-50
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Be Miss
|
W 62-58
|
Away
|
1/17/2023
|
Kentucky
|
L 85-71
|
Away
|
1/21/2023
|
Vanderbilt
|
L 85-82
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Tennessee
|
–
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
South Carolina
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/1/2023
|
Auburn
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Texas A&M
|
–
|
Away
|
2/7/2023
|
Be Miss
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/11/2023
|
Kentucky
|
–
|
Mold
.