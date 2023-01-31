Tennessee vs Florida Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee vs Florida prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 1

Tennessee vs Florida How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Venue: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Tennessee (18-3), Florida (12-9)

Tennessee vs Florida Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

No one is playing better defense than the Vols.

It’s No. 1 in the Nation in scoring defense, field goal D, and stopping teams from the outside. Texas was able to get 71 in Knoxville a few days ago, and lost.

No one is hitting Threes with any sort of regularity against this bunch, and Florida isn’t sharp enough from the outside to be consistently hot. It doesn’t move the ball around enough to avoid a slew of mistakes.

So how does Florida pull this off?

Why Florida Will Win

To get past the Vols you have to bring the defense to them.

The three losses all came when the Threes weren’t dropping, the overall shooting was bad, and the other side moved the ball around really, really well.

Arizona, Kentucky, and Colorado were all able to come up with 12 or more assists – Tennessee has allowed double-digit assists just five other times. Florida has to bake at least 12 of its own turnovers into the cake, but it has to be able to make the extra pass or three.

It’s 0-5 when failing to generate double-digit assists, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, again, you have to be able to D up on the Vols.

They’re good enough on the boards to at least Hang around, and they should be able to force enough Tennessee Mistakes to generate into easy baskets.

But when needed, the Tennessee defense will show up. Florida will Hang around, but it will stall just as it needs that one final push.

Tennessee vs Florida Prediction, Line

Tennessee 70, Florida 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

