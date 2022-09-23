Tennessee vs. Florida odds, prediction, spread: 2022 SEC on CBS college football Picks by model on 51-43 run

The eyes of the college football world turn to Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) host the No. 20 Florida Gators (2-1) in an SEC on CBS matchup. Florida leads the all-time series with a 31-20 record. Tennessee is seeking its first win over Florida since 2016, although the Volunteers enter with an unblemished overall record in 2022.

Kickoff is at 3:30 pm ET in Knoxville. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Volunteers as 10.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 62.5 in the latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds.

Florida vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -10.5

Florida vs. Tennessee over/under: 62.5 points

Florida vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -355, Florida +278

FLA: The Gators are 1-2 against the spread this season

TENN: The Volunteers are 3-0 against the spread in 2022

Why Florida can cover

Florida has Tennessee’s number in recent years. The Gators are on a four-season winning streak against the Volunteers, and Florida is 16-1 against Tennessee in the last 17 meetings. In the last four matchups, Florida has scored at least 31 points in each game, and the Gators are out-scoring the Vols by an average of 23 points in those contests. Florida has created 10 turnovers in the last four matchups against Tennessee, and the Gators out-gained the Vols by more than 100 yards per game.

Florida’s passing offense is off to a slow start in 2022, but the Gators are averaging 212 rushing yards per game. The Gators are also generating 6.4 yards per carry, second-best among SEC programs this season, and Florida has four players with at least 100 rushing yards in only three games. Opponents have only two sacks against Florida, and Anthony Richardson is a multi-talented, dual-threat quarterback with sky-high upside at the position.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee’s offense is in a groove to begin the 2022 season, with a potent quarterback at the helm in Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers are averaging 553.7 total yards and 52.0 points per game, the most among SEC programs through three weeks. Tennessee is averaging 10.9 yards per pass attempt and 371.3 passing yards per game, with the Volunteers also tied for the SEC lead with 12 rushing touchdowns. Hooker is a returning standout who has thrown 17 touchdowns and no interceptions in the last six games dating back to the end of the 2021 season.

Over that sample, Hooker is averaging more than 300 yards per game and completing 68% of his passes, and Hooker has 844 passing yards and six touchdowns this season. He completed his last 12 passes in a blowout win over Akron last week, and Hooker accumulated 298 yards on only 18 pass attempts. On defense, Tennessee is also playing well, yielding only 14.3 points per game this season. The Volunteers are giving up only 83.3 rushing yards per game and 2.8 yards per carry, with Tennessee producing eight sacks and giving up only 5.9 yards per pass attempt.

