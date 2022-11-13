Tennessee vs. Colorado prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, bets for Nov. 13 by proven model

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers look to stay perfect on the young season when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon. The Volunteers (1-0) opened the season with a convincing 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday, despite struggling from the floor. The Volunteers hit just 40% of their field goals, including 31.8% from 3-point range. The Buffaloes (1-1) also struggled on Friday, losing at Grambling State 83-74 after defeating UC Riverside 82-66 on Monday.

Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 2 pm ET. Tennessee leads the all-time series, which began in 1980, 4-0. The Volunteers are 16-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 137.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. Colorado picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball Picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Colorado and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Colorado vs. Tennessee:

Colorado vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -16

Colorado vs. Tennessee over/under: 137.5 points

COL: The Over is 6-0 in the Buffaloes last six games overall

TEN: The Volunteers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Sunday games

Colorado vs. Tennessee picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Tennessee Volunteers vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Why Tennessee can cover



Tennessee’s success may coincide with how well the Volunteers shoot the 3-pointer. Last season, Tennessee was 13-1 when making 10 or more. They made 14 vs. Tennessee Tech on Monday in the win. Senior guard Tyreke Key had the hot hand in the opener, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and three steals. They connected on 4-of-8 3-pointers. The transfer from Indiana State averaged 17.2 points for the Sycamores last season.

Also expected to help power the offense is sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler, who scored 12 points on Monday. He also dished out five assists, grabbed two rebounds and made two steals. They struggled from 3-point range, connecting on just 2-of-12. In 35 games last season, including one start, Zeigler averaged 8.8 points a game. His 3-point shooting was at 35.2%, and averaged nearly two boards per game.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes have three players scoring in double digits, led by sophomore guard KJ Simpson. Simpson is connecting on 40% of his 3-point attempts, averaging 15 points, 3.5 assists, three rebounds and two steals per game. In the opening-game win over UC Riverside, Simpson connected on 50% of his field goals and 3-pointers, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. Last season in 32 games, including one start, he averaged 7.4 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Junior J’Vonne Hadley is leading the Buffaloes in rebounding at 8.0 per game, and is second in scoring at 14 points per game. He is connecting on 50% of his shots from the floor. Hadley led Colorado in the opener with 16 points and eight rebounds. He was a 2021-2022 NJCAA Division I First Team All-American, averaging 10.9 points and a team-best 6.2 rebounds for Indian Hills Community College. He was the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

How to make Colorado vs. Tennessee Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 139 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can see the Picks here.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Colorado? And which side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.