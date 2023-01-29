Tennessee Volunteers Should Be No. 1 Team In College Basketball

Entering Saturday, here is what the AP top ten looked like.

  • 1. Purdue
  • 2. Alabama
  • 3. Houston
  • 4. Tennessee
  • 5. Kansas State
  • 6. Arizona
  • 7. Virginia
  • 8. UCLA
  • 9. Kansas
  • 10. Texas

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button