Tennessee Volunteers Make Pro Football Network’s NFL Mock Draft

Pro Football Network released a three-round mock draft on Saturday. While Tennessee didn’t have a first-round pick, several players got drafted in later rounds.

Several big trades were made to shake up the top picks. The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rogers, the Atlanta Falcons traded for Lamar Jackson, the Washington Commanders traded for Derek Carr, the Tennessee Titans traded for Trey Lance, the Denver Broncos traded for former head Coach Sean Payton, Tom Brady signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

