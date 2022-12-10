Tennessee Vols WR Jalin Hyatt explains what will go into his NFL draft decision

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt said on ESPN on Thursday night after winning the Biletnikoff Award that he’s 50/50 on returning to UT next season.

The junior wide receiver could return to Tennessee for another season (actually, he could return for two more seasons, due to the extra year of Eligibility due to COVID-19), but he’s being projected as an early-round draft selection after a breakout 2022 season.

After winning the Biletnikoff, Hyatt met virtually with the Knoxville media and he was asked what will go into this decision to either return to the Vols or declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jalin Hyatt on what factors will go into his decision to either return to Tennessee or declare for the 2023 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/xXg5AB2W5G — Zach Ragan (@zachTNT) December 9, 2022

“You have to weigh both options (draft or staying),” said Hyatt. “Do you think as far as Scouting wise, do you feel like you’re ready for the league or do you think you need to come back? What is NIL pushing? As far as leaving, what round? What is your evaluation? What do the Scouts think about you?”

“It’s a lot of things to take into consideration,” added Hyatt. “I’ll be patiently doing it with my family and coaches. I just want to credit Coach Heup (Josh Heupel), just helping me through the process and helping me make the right decision for my future.”





It sounds like this is a decision that Hyatt isn’t taking lightly. He’s looking at all the factors and making an informed decision.

With that said, I still expect him to declare for the draft. If he’s going to be a day-one pick, it’s almost impossible to turn that down. We’ve seen it happen a few times — Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning come to mind — but those decisions are few and far between. And ultimately, Hyatt has to do what he thinks is best for his future.

After watching Cedric Tillman return to Tennessee after getting some early-round hype last season and then missing over half of the 2022 season due to an ankle injury, it might make Hyatt’s decision a bit easier.

Featured image via Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK