Tennessee Vols Kicker Chase McGrath Discusses 51-Yard Field Goal Against Pitt Panthers

When Chase Mcgrath lined up to kick a 51-yard field goal on Saturday with 8:57 seconds on the clock, the Vols held a four-point lead, and no one knew how important that field goal would become. It ultimately proved the final points the Vols would score in regulation, and helped them send the game to overtime.

On Monday afternoon, McGrath discussed the kick, his thought process and the trust from the coaches to let him boot it.

“The coaches make their decisions on however they feel,” McGrath, who was 2-5 in his career in attempts greater than 50 yards coming into Saturday, said of receiving the trust from the Tennessee staff. “They’ve seen what I can do in camp, and they got confidence in me and I’m extremely thankful I have Coach (Josh) Heupel, Coach (Mike) Ekeler. They are amazing coaches (and) I love playing for them . For them to put me out there for that opportunity this past game was awesome and I’m glad it worked out.”

