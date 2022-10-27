Tennessee Vols Basketball Team Wearing Nike KD 15 Shoes

We are less than a week away from the start of the NCAA basketball season. Currently, there is a lot of excitement on Rocky Top surrounding the football team. But we cannot forget about the Tennessee Vols men’s basketball team.

Not only are the Vols preseason ranked No. 11, but head coach Rick Barnes continues to reload the roster with incredibly talented players.

Throughout October, the Vols basketball program has held Market Square Madness, Media Day, and several other exciting events to drive up hype for the upcoming season.

In addition to all the cool pictures and videos that came from Media Day, the Vols’ social media team recently posted the official team photo. It appears the Vols will wear the Nike shoes of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. Below is everything fans must know about the hoop shoes.

Nike KD 15

View of the Nike KD 15 in the ‘Beginnings’ colorway. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike KD 15 was released in the ‘Beginnings’ colorway (pictured above) on April 22, 2022. There are still several colorways available on Nike’s website for $150-$160 in adult sizing.

While it is safe to expect Nike to release several more iterations of Durant’s 15th signature sneaker, the orange and white colorway the Vols wore will never enjoy a general release.

The Nike KD 15 is lighter than its predecessor and offers more cushion. The full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit is stitched directly into the upper and provides full-foot responsiveness. The rubber outsole contains grooves and ridges to help provide multidirectional traction and court feel.

What are your thoughts on the Vols’ footwear for the 2022-23 NCAA season? Even more importantly, will the men’s team finally advance beyond the Elite Eight? Give us your hottest takes on Twitter.

