Tennessee ‘twins’ Carvin, Spraggins model games after different NFL star guards

Just like players from any other position, no two guards are identical.

Even so-called “twins.”

Tennessee guards Javontez Spraggins and Jerome Carvin spoke to the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday, and the 6-foot-5, 321-pound Carvin and 6-foot-4, 325-pound Spraggins looked a bit twin-like when they spoke to the crowd. They stood either side of the man interviewing them for the presentation, just like they stand either side of center Cooper Mays on a play-by-play basis.

Vols junior Offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins

Of course, the moderator at the KQC wasn’t Mays. He was a normal-sized human being, making the 650 pounds around him look even larger.

“Me and Jerome both play guard, and we’re like twins,” Spraggins said. “It’s either we run the ball to his side, or we run the ball to my side.”

Not all Twins are identical. Some are fraternal.

To wit: Carvin, a senior, and Spraggins, a junior, have slightly different styles. Their biggest NFL Inspirations are an example of that.

Both Tennessee guards try to emulate one of the NFL’s best, but it’s not the same player.

Carvin said he studies a lot of film of the Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin and tries to pattern his game after him, while Spraggins models his game after the Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson.

Both Martin and Nelson were listed again in this year’s NFL Top 100 list — an annual poll among NFL players to select the best in the game. Nelson was the highest rated guard at No. 28 overall, while Martin was the third rated guard at No. 68 overall.

Only Nelson and Cleveland’s Joel Bitonio (No. 55 overall) were rated higher as guards than Martin, a seven-time Pro-Bowler who has spent his entire stellar career with the Cowboys.

Good luck convincing Carvin there are two guards better than Martin, though.

“I play guard, so I look in the NFL, I look in the best guard playing right now, and that’s it Zack Martin,” Carvin said. “He plays for the Dallas Cowboys. He Wears No. 70. He’s a great player. He’s been an All-Pro for multiple years. Everything he does … he’s exactly what a guard looks like, exactly what a guard plays like.”

Tennessee senior guard Jerome Carvin

Spraggins — the reigning SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week — begged to differ when it came to best guard in the game, though.

Like the NFL players, Spraggins said Nelson tops the list. And his Relentless motor is something that fires up Spraggins (and many others) on film.

“I’m more of a bruiser guy. I like to get into it,” Spraggins said. “The model for my game, I would say, is Quenton Nelson from the Colts. As an Offensive guard, man, he’s the most physical, nasty guard I’ve seen in the league. That man got game. I like to model myself after him.”

Whatever Tennessee’s guards are studying, quarterback Hendon Hooker and everyone else in the program is happy with the results. The Vols’ front five has paved the way for a unit that ranks first nationally in total offense at 559.3 yards per game and fourth nationally in scoring offense at 48.5 points per game.

The eighth-ranked Vols topped then-20th-ranked Florida last week at Neyland Stadium, and they have an open date this week before heading down to Baton Rouge to play LSU at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 8.