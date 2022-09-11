Tennessee Titans score vs New York Giants: Week 1 NFL updates

The Tennessee Titans host the New York Giants in Sunday’s season opener (3:25 p.m., Fox).

In 2022, the Titans will aim for a third consecutive AFC South title and a fourth straight playoff appearance under reigning NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel.

HENRY ASPIRES TO PETERSON, GORE:Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry wants Frank Gore-like Longevity in the NFL — a rarity at RB

TANNEHILL MOTIVATED:Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill moving forward, but ‘burning fire inside me’ from Bengals loss

FOR SUBSCRIBERS:Before Derrick Henry became the Bedrock of the Tennessee Titans, he was the pride of Yulee

The Giants, led by first-year Coach Brian Daboll, face the Titans for the first time since 2018, a 17-0 shutout by Tennessee at MetLife Stadium. The Giants last played at Nissan Stadium in 2014, a 36-7 rout by New York.

In 12 all-time meetings, the teams are tied at 6-6.

Follow along below for live updates from Nissan Stadium:

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants score, live updates:

Fourth quarter

FINAL: Giants 21, Titans 20. Randy Bullock’s 47-yard field goal is wide left.

INSTANT RECAP:Tennessee Titans collapse, stunned by NY Giants on Saquon Barkley’s 2-point conversion

18 seconds left: Kyle Philips with a big catch to the Giants’ 27. But the Titans call timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty on the next play, their final timeout.

23 seconds left: Another Giants defensive holding penalty. 1st down Titans, now just inside Giants territory.

29 seconds left: Another Tannehill pass deflected at the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 4 from the Titans’ 47.

37 seconds left: Titans first down after a Giants defensive holding penalty. The third down pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage. Titans to their own 41 yard line.

41 seconds left: After a Taylor Lewan false start, two short catches by Kyle Philips produce third and fourth.

1:06 left: Touchdown, Giants. Chris Myrick TD catch from Daniel Jones. Giants going for two.

Saquon Barkley is in for the two-point conversion on a shovel pass, Bouncing the play outside and diving into the end zone. Giants 21, Titans 20. Wow.

1:06 left, Titans have one timeout. NYG’s first lead of the day.

1:16 left: Titans call timeout after Saquon Barkley runs to the Tennessee 3. First and goal, Giants. NYG go for two if they score a TD?

1:54 left: Daniel Jones bootleg scramble for a first down to the Titans’ 14. Wow.

Two-minute warning: Daniel Jones to the Titans’ 17. 4th and 1 from there after the two-minute warning. Play of the game.

3:44 left: Saquon Barkley to the Titans’ 26. Kristian Fulton punches the ball out, but it goes out of bounds. Intense finish coming up.

4:55 left: Richie James first-down catch. Giants getting towards midfield.

6:16 left: Ryan Tannehill checks to a tight end end-around on third and 1. It didn’t go well. Derrick Henry was lined up at running back on the play. Titans will punt.

7:42 left: Chig Okonkwo with his first NFL catch and a Titans first down. Giants will challenge whether or not Okonkwo was down closer to the Titans’ 30, but it will still be a first down catch.

8:50 left: Daniel Jones throws an interception to Amani Hooker in the end zone on third down. Ill-advised is not strong enough to describe how poor the throw and decision was by the fourth-year quarterback. Titans ball.

10:15 left: The Titans defense will need a stand here.

10:38 left: Daniel Jones incomplete on third down, targeting Richie James. Giants will punt.

And then Kyle Philips muffs the punt. Giants ball deep in Titans territory.

11:43 left: Jeffery Simmons TFL.

14:24 left: Titans will punt after a three-and-out. Tennessee is 3-of-10 on third downs today.

Before we get to the fourth quarter, let’s make a point to mention the Colts and Texans, who played to a 20-all tie in Houston. That may prove important in the AFC South down the road.

Third quarter

1:20 left: Daniel Jones is sacked on third down by Rashad Weaver. Jones probably could have scrambled for a shot at the first down. Titans force a punt.

2:53 left: Dontrell Hilliard left alone in the flat, and he sprints into the end zone down the left sideline for a 23-yard touchdown. Hilliard has two touchdown catches today, because of course. Titans 20, Giants 13.

3:00 left: Aaron Brewer called for holding for the second time today. Still, Titans inside the Giants 30.

7:05 left: Another big play over the middle, this time to Treylon Burks for 27 yards. Titans are driving.

7:52 left: Kyle Philips Picks up 20 yards over the middle on an excellent throw from Ryan Tannehill.

8:48 left: It’s a new game at Nissan Stadium. Sterling Shepard’s 65-yard touchdown reception is a missed assignment by Kristian Fulton. Titans 13, Giants 13.

Ola Adeniyi is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, the Titans announced.

9:44 left: Dontrell Hilliard drops on third down, and the Titans will punt. Giants now outgaining Tennessee.

11:16 left: Saquon Barkley scores on a 5-yard touchdown run. Giants have a bad snap on extra point, so Titans lead 13-6.

12:45 left: Saquon Barkley is free. He sprints down the sidelines, with Kevin Byard angling him out at the Titans’ 22. A 68-yard run.

That came after a fumbled snap by Derrick Henry in the Wildcat formation on third and short and a huge punt by Ryan Stonehouse.

14:00 left: Taylor Lewan limps off on the first drive, and Dennis Daley is in at left tackle.

Second quarter

HALFTIME: Titans 13, Giants 0

16 seconds left: Every time the Giants offense has a positive play, something bad happens. Jeffery Simmons is held on a screen to Saquon Barkley. Giants’ final first half drive is stymied.

1:05 left: The Titans drive Stalls out at midfield, with Tannehill’s third down throw incomplete into tight coverage.

2:26 left: Derrick Henry over right guard for 18 yards. His first big run of the day.

3:03 left: Ryan Tannehill scrambles down the left sidelines for a first down.

4:09 left: Kevin Strong bats down the third down pass from Daniel Jones. The Giants offense is terrible, at least to this point. Tennessee can make it a three-score game with a scoring drive heading into halftime.

7:00 left: Randy Bullock is for another field goal. This one, from 23 yards, is good. Titans 13, Giants 0 . Titans have 14 pass attempts, nine rushes.

Giants Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury, the team announced. The rookie from Kentucky had one catch for five yards.

9:11 left: A defensive holding penalty gives the Titans a first down on a short third down gain. Then Tannehill rolls right and finds Cody Hollister on the sidelines for 22 yards. Titans threatening again.

10:00 left: Jeffery Simmons Strip sack from the blind side, and Bud Dupree recovers the ball in Giants territory. Titans defense looks good.

11:55 left: Saquon Barkley’s first impact is a 15-yard carry over the right side. If the Giants have a chance today, they’ll have to factor.

12:39 left: Ryan Tannehill is hit as he throws, and his third down pass is incomplete. Randy Bullock’s 46-yard attempt is good. Titans 10, Giants 0.

14:44 left: Dontrell Hilliard is wiiiide open on third down. He’s into Giants territory on a 31-yard catch-and-run.

AJ Moore is out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury, the team announces.

First quarter

End of the first quarter: Derrick Henry has six carries for 20 yards. Not much daylight yet. Titans lead 7-0.

41 seconds left: Sure looked like a Giants defensive back had every bit of Treylon Burks on a deep ball that fell incomplete. Wow.

3:39 left: Jeffery Simmons sack. Bud Dupree may get a half-sack, too.

4:25 left: Rashad Weaver TFL on a Daniel Jones zone read.

4:30 left: Ryan Stonehouse with a good punt, but a decent return and NYG will setup at their own 40.

6:19 left: Giants not going downfield so far. After a first down, NYG will punt.

9:48 left: Dontrell Hilliard touchdown reception is the first Titans touchdown of 2022. Bet you didn’t have that on the betting card. Extra point good. Titans 7, Giants no score.

10:28 left: Ryan Tannehill rolls left, finds Treylon Burks along the sidelines. First and goal, Titans.

12:48 left: Three runs and a Giants three-and-out. Then, Kyle Philips breaks off a 46-yard return into NYG territory. It’s Kyle Philips season!

15:00 left: Been a fun day in the NFL so far. Titans win the toss and will defer. Daniel Jones and the Giants will have the ball first.

Pregame

Some pregame reading and notes:

Two young Giants pass rushers are out for today’s game. Full inactives here.

It wasn’t a clean sweep, but the vast majority of our experts believe the Titans will win Sunday.

Ben Arthur went down to Yulee, Florida to learn more about Derrick Henry. It’s a good read.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.