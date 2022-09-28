Tennessee Titans’ Nate Davis among highest-graded guards in NFL

The Tennessee Titans’ Offensive line has rightly gotten plenty of slack over the course of the first three games of the 2022 campaign, but right guard Nate Davis has been one of its bright spots.

Through three games, Davis has allowed just two pressures and zero sacks, while also being a standout in run-blocking for Tennessee.

As a result of his play, Davis has earned the fourth-highest grade among guards in the entire NFL through Week 3, posting a 78.2, according to Pro Football Focus.

Davis’ pass-blocking grade of 78.2 ranks fourth, while his run-blocking grade of 74.3 ranks fifth. By comparison, Davis posted a 68.8, 71.5 and 49.2 in overall, run-blocking and pass-blocking grades, respectively, in 2021.

Davis’ performance is huge for multiple reasons.

Not only is he a Stabilizing force upfront for a Titans Offensive line that has some question marks, but he’s also no doubt making things at least a bit easier for Rookie right tackle, Nicholas Petit-Frere.

The former 2019 third-round pick out of Charlotte is on pace to have the best season of his career at the perfect time, as Davis is on the final year of his rookie contract and is set to hit free agency in 2023.

At this rate, the Titans will have to pay a pretty penny to retain him.