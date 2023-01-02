Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars Showdown Set for Saturday Night

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans won’t have too much time to think about what’s at stake when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their final game of the 2022 season.

That’s because the NFL announced Sunday night that the Matchup to determine first place in the AFC South will take place at 7:15 pm (CST) on Saturday at Jacksonville.

