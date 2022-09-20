Tennessee Titans football score vs Buffalo Bills: Live updates on MNF

ORCHARD PARK, NY – The Tennessee Titans (0-1) are trying to score their first win of the season against the Buffalo Bills (1-0) on Monday Night Football at Highmark Stadium (6:15 pm, ESPN).

The Titans hope to push behind their Week 1 Collapse against the Giants, who they shutout in the first half but stormed back to win after Tennessee’s unraveling in all three phases.

The Bills are coming off a strong opener, as they thumped the Defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams on the road.

The Titans and Bills have plenty of familiarity with each other. They’ll face off for the fifth straight year, including the third straight in primetime and second straight on a Monday night. Tennessee has won the last two matchups, with last season’s Week 6 thriller coming down to a goal-line stand.

Tennessee Titans score vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates on Monday Night Football

Fourth quarter

FINAL: Bills 41, Titans 7.

The Titans played one of the three best teams in the NFL tonight, and they weren’t competitive. The best news is that only one team in the AFC South has a win after two weeks.

Tennessee is 0-2. Postgame upcoming. Then the Raiders (0-2) are Sunday.

6:42 left: The worst loss, point differential wise, in the Mike Vrabel era was a 2018 loss at the Indianapolis Colts, a 38-10 defeat. Tonight’s deficit would top that.

10:44 left: Malik Willis fumbles on a read option keeper after running into Chig Okonkwo. Bills recover.

14:39 left: Amani Hooker muffs a punt but Tre Avery recovers. A long night for all three facets.

Case Keenum was in the game for the Bills. Mostly backups all around for both teams.

Third quarter

26 seconds left: Malik Willis is in the game at quarterback. Ryan Tannehill was 11-of-20 for 117 yards and two interceptions tonight.

Willis had a nice scramble and a short pass to Robert Woods for his first NFL completion, but Tennessee will punt.

3:49 left: Ryan Tannehill doesn’t see Bills linebacker Matt Milano on a short route, and Milano intercepts Tannehill and runs it back for a TD. Ugly, ugly play in an ugly game for the Titans.

Bills 41, Titans 7.

5:34 left: Touchdown, Buffalo. Stefon Diggs 24-yard touchdown catch on a slant working against Chris Jackson.

Bills 34, Titans 7.

5:38 left: The Bills are inside the Titans’ 20.

6:43 left: Ryan Tannehill’s pass targeted for Robert Woods is deflected and intercepted by Jordan Poyer.

7:36 left: Tyler Bass’ 37-yard field goal try is good. Bills 27, Titans 7.

Good work by the Titans defense to get a three-and-out after the turnover, but it’s a long road to a comeback at the moment.

8:22 left: Kyle Philips’ second muffed punt in two NFL games results in a Bills recovery. Buffalo has the ball at the Titans’ 20.

8:33 left: A delay of game penalty on the Bills on 4th down near midfield will produce a Buffalo punt.

9:27 left: This is getting bad for the Titans. Ryan Tannehill is hit as he throws on third down, and it’s incomplete. Another punt.

10:18 left: Stefon Diggs, touchdown Bills. 46-yard catch working against Tre Avery. Good throw by Josh Allen. Poor coverage and a poor defensive matchup.

Bills 24, Titans 7.

12:04 left: Jamison Crowder over the middle for a first down. That was not good third down defense. Crowder was wide open.

12:37 left: Denico Autry sacks Josh Allen on first down, the Titans first sack of the night.

12:53 left: Ryan Tannehill tries to force a throw to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine down the field on third down, but it is incomplete. Titans will punt.

Officials missed a late hit delivered by Micah Hyde on NWI as the ball fell incomplete, but no flag.

15:00 left: Titans get the ball to start the second half, and it is a drive they must score on to cut into this deficit. Only 15 total yards in the first half after the 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game.

Halftime stats

Total yards: Bills 234, Titans 90.

Bills 234, Titans 90. Ryan Tannehill: 9-12, 88 yards

9-12, 88 yards Derrick Henry: 8 carries, 12 yards, TD

8 carries, 12 yards, TD Treylon Burks: 4 catches, 47 yards on five targets

4 catches, 47 yards on five targets Josh Allen: 18-23, 208 yards and two TDs

18-23, 208 yards and two TDs Stefon Diggs: 7 catches, 65 yards, TD

Second quarter

HALFTIME: First half ends with a Greg Rousseau sack of Ryan Tannehill.

Bills 17, Titans 7.

58 seconds left: Treylon Burks starts the last Titans drive of the first half with a first down catch for 12 yards.

Dane Jackson down on the play. A tough watch upon replay. Friendly fire as Jackson’s head bends back as Tremaine Edmunds flies in to hit Burks. Here comes a cart.

1:00 left: A replay is not kind to Caleb Farley on the touchdown catch by Diggs. In what looks to be man coverage, Farley is staring at Josh Allen on one side of the end zone, while Diggs catches the TD on the other side of the end zone.

1:10 left: Bills have another 4th and 1. Jeffery Simmons jumps late in the play clock on a hard count, but the Bills had called timeout. Interesting.

The Bills do go for it after the timeout, and Josh Allen throws from one hash to the other for a wide open Stefon Diggs in the end zone. Touchdown Bills. Extra point good.

Bills 17, Titans 7.

1:54 left: Amani Hooker nearly intercepts Josh Allen in the end zone. It was close. But there’s no review.

Two-minute warning: Stefon Diggs’ sixth catch is on a receiver screen to the Titans’ 4.

2:55 left: Stefon Diggs for 16 yards over the middle. Josh Allen finding open receivers everywhere.

3:45 left: Jake Kumerow for 40 yards on a streak down the left sideline against Caleb Farley. Bills driving.

4:48 left: Teair Tart TFL.

6:36 left: Von Miller TFL on a Derrick Henry toss Sweep left. Geoff Swaim vs. Von Miller is not the blocking matchup you’d want.

Ryan Tannehill throws the checkdown on third down, and the Titans will punt.

7:25 left: Josh Allen short hops a throw to an open Jake Kumerow on 3rd and 1. Bills going on 4th down again.

Bills Offensive lineman reached out and Touched Naquan Jones as he flinched on the hard count, but he wasn’t in the neutral zone. False start, Bills. Here comes a field goal.

Tyler Bass is good from 49 yards out. Bills 10, Titans 7.

Still, the Bills’ short-yardage struggles on 3rd and 4th down continue to plague them against the Titans. Credit to the Tennessee defense.

8:33 left: David Long called for illegal contact. Second Titans penalty to result in a Bills first down on this drive.

9:40 left: Josh Allen finds Isaiah McKenzie for 28 yards over the middle. Bills back in Titans territory.

10:56 left: The Ben Jones facemask penalty Stalls out the Titans drive, and here comes Ryan Stonehouse near midfield.

12:05 left: Ben Jones called for a facemask penalty on a Robert Woods screen that would have been a 15-yard gain. Not good.

13:26 left: 3rd and 15 is no problem for Treylon Burks, who uses blockers after catching a ball on a crossing route to convert the first down into Bills territory. The Bills defense is still struggling to stop this Titans offense.

15:00 left: Tremaine Edmunds sacks Ryan Tannehill on a free blitz.

First quarter

32 seconds left: Ryan Tannehill sneaks for a first down. Titans run game looks much better already tonight.

1:18 left: Bills turnover on Downs after Kevin Byard blitzes a Josh Allen read-option play on fourth down. Those kinds of stops have helped the Titans win these kinds of games in the past. Titans get the ball at their own 30.

3:17 left: Stefon Diggs can’t get two feet down on a third down back-shoulder throw, but Tre Avery is flagged for pass interference. That is not the Matchup you want for the Titans.

4:52 left: Stefon Diggs for 15. He’s found a lot of room on the outside thus far.

5:23 left: Touchdown, Titans! Derrick Henry scores on a two-yard run. Not quite sure why Buffalo had four down linemen on 4th and short against Derrick Henry, but down.

Titans 7, Bills 7.

5:43 left: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with a third down catch just short of the line to gain. 4th and 1 at the Bills’ 2.

But hold on. Sean McDermott going to challenge the catch by NWI.

Ruling on the field will stand. Good toe drag by Westbrook-Ikhine. Titans will go for it on 4th down.

6:44 left: Austin Hooper, hello. His 18-yard catch moves the Titans inside the Bills’ 15. Next play: Jordan Poyer nearly intercepts Ryan Tannehill.

7:54 left: Treylon Burks has two catches, including a 14-yard catch on the Titans’ first play from scrimmage.

Greg Rousseau called for roughing the passer on a very late hit on Tannehill, and the Titans are driving.

Taylor Lewan left the game after Burks’ first catch, being helped off very slowly with a lower-body injury. Dennis Daley in at left tackle.

9:07 left: Reggie Gilliam, the Bills fullback, breaks a Zach Cunningham tackle attempt on a quick screen and rumbles into the end zone for a touchdown. Mike Vrabel did not look pleased. Extra point good. That looked like the fourth quarter of the Giants game all over again, but with a better offense on the other side of the ball. Bills 7, Titans 0.

9:48 left: Dawson Knox wide open across the middle for a Bills first down inside the Titans’ 15.

10:32 left: Josh Allen finding open receivers. Bills are driving.

12:26 left: Josh Allen scrambles away from Bud Dupree and Jeffery Simmons, leaps over Roger McCreary for a first down. Wow.

12:47 left: Mitch Morse, the Bills center, is down on one knee after a play. He walks off under his own power.

14:09 left: Devin Singletary runs for 16 yards on his first carry against an 8-man Titans box.

15:00 left: Titans win the coin toss and defer to the second half. Bills will receive. Josh Allen up first.

Trenton Cannon was injured on the opening kickoff, which resulted in a touchback, and was down for several moments. He is helped to the sideline by the Titans medical staff.

Pregame

It’ll be a Windy setting at Orchard Park for the Titans and Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Couple inactive notes: Kristian Fulton and Dontrell Hilliard, as noted by Mike Vrabel on Saturday, are out for Monday’s game. Kyle Philips is active and will play, as will recent practice squad-activated receiver Josh Gordon. Bills receiver Gabe Davis and defensive lineman Ed Oliver are both out.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 pm CT. We’ll have all the game updates right here.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.