Tennessee Titans football score vs Buffalo Bills: Live updates on MNF

ORCHARD PARK, NY – The Tennessee Titans (0-1) are trying to score their first win of the season against the Buffalo Bills (1-0) on Monday Night Football at Highmark Stadium (6:15 pm, ESPN).

The Titans hope to push behind their Week 1 Collapse against the Giants, who they shutout in the first half but stormed back to win after Tennessee’s unraveling in all three phases.

The Bills are coming off a strong opener, as they thumped the Defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams on the road.

