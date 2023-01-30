Tennessee Titans’ 7-round NFL mock draft 2023: Give me Jalin Hyatt

The 2023 NFL Draft is sneaking up fast.

The draft begins on April 27, with the Tennessee Titans picking No. 11 in the first round. From there, the Titans have five more picks, selecting in every round except the fourth. With Massive holes to address on offense and defense, the Titans need to hit on as many Picks as they can.

Before the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and free agency shift how prospects are viewed and what teams need, Let’s take a first glimpse at what the Titans can do. Here’s The Tennessean’s first crack at a Titans seven-round mock draft for 2023.

MEET THE NEW BOSS:Untold stories of Ran Carthon — and why he’s ‘the glue’ who can revive the Tennessee Titans

TOUGH ROADS AHEAD:Tennessee Titans don’t want a messy rebuild, but they’re headed toward one anyway | Obstacle

Round 1, No. 11: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

There are plenty of ways the Titans can go in the first round. They could grab a receiver like TCU’s Quentin Johnston or Southern Cal’s Jordan Addison. They could go for a cornerback like Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez or an edge rusher like Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson or Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness. They could try to snag a quarterback of the future or go to the best player available.

But realistically, they go Offensive tackle. Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. are the top targets. It doesn’t feel like Skoronski will still be on the board at 11, so Johnson is the prudent pick. He’s a dominant run Blocker who only surrendered two sacks and 14 pressures in 449 pass block snaps at left tackle in 2022.

Round 2, No. 42: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said he wants the team to get faster. The Titans won’t have to look much further than the school a couple hours east to get that speed at a big position of need. Jalin Hyatt, the Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver from Tennessee, is a perfect fit as the Titans try to add a field stretcher and big-play threat to pair with 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks. Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 TDs in 2022.

This could be a place the Titans target an edge rusher like Georgia’s Nolan Smith or USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu. And don’t be shocked if they double up on Offensive line with their first two picks. But if someone like Hyatt is on the board, you draft for need.

Round 3, No. 73: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

When in doubt, draft productive. The Titans need edge Rush help after sacks and pressures plummeted in the second half of the season. Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been one of college football’s best edge defenders over the last two years, logging 98 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles since 2021.

Lacking a fourth-round pick, the Titans might be tempted to double up with a second offensive lineman or receiver here, especially if a pass catcher like SMU’s Rashee Rice or a plug-and-play guard or center like Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi or Ohio State’s Luke Wypler fall here. But edge Rush is a big enough need to justify waiting a little longer.

Round 5, No. 148: OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Versatility on the Offensive line is huge. Ole Miss’ Nick Broeker was a two-year starter at tackle who bumped inside to guard for his senior season. He’s a high-motor player who’s played in run-first offenses throughout college, facing the best Defenders the SEC has to offer.

Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe and Baylor’s Connor Galvin are other Offensive linemen worth considering here. It’s hard to imagine the Titans letting five rounds go without grabbing at least two linemen, though.

Round 6, Nos. 186 or 189: CB Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina

The Titans gave up a 2023 sixth-round pick to acquire Robert Woods last offseason, but got an extra 2023 sixth rounder in the Julio Jones trade the offseason before. Since it’s not yet clear which pick the Titans gave up in the Woods deal, it’s hard to say if the Titans will be picking 186th or 189th.

Either way, this is a place they should target someone like Coastal Carolina cornerback Lance Boykin. He’s a five-year starter with a 6-foot-3 frame who fits the physical style the Titans love. He probably doesn’t start as a Rookie but his athleticism and size make him a candidate to help rotationally and on special teams.

Round 7, No. 230: WR Justin Shorter, Florida

Use your seventh-round pick on potential. Shorter was the No. 1 receiver Recruit in the country out of high school but never put it all together at Penn State or Florida. Still, his 6-foot-4, 223-pound frame and top-level Athletic traits make him a fascinating project for any team, especially a Titans Squad that needs a difference maker at receiver.

There’s nothing stopping the Titans from drafting a high-upside quarterback or running back late too. Quarterback’s like TCU Heisman finalist Max Duggan or BYU’s Jaren Hall could be attractive, as could Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at [email protected] Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.