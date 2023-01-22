Tennessee Titans’ 2022 Rookie Class Ranked Among NFL’s Top Five

The Tennessee Titans had one of the NFL’s best Rookie classes in 2022, according to an ESPN analysis published last week.

That is not to say they had one of the league’s best draft classes.

Buoyed by the contributions of some undrafted free agents, Tennessee’s Rookie class ranked fourth based on the “value of their contributions.” A combination of metrics from Sports Info Solutions and Football Outsiders was used to determine the rankings.

