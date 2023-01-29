Tennessee-Texas basketball postgame social media Buzz
Well. 4 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) defeated No. 10 Texas (17-4, 6-2 Big 12), 82-71, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday before a sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols avenged last year’s 52-51 loss at Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tennessee has won four consecutive games since losing to Kentucky on Jan. 14.
Olivier Nkamhoua recorded a career-high 27 points to lead Tennessee. They totaled eight rebounds and three assists against the Longhorns.
Tennessee will next play at Florida on Feb. 1. Tipoff between the Vols and Gators is slated for 7 pm EST (ESPN2) in Gainesville, Florida.
There are 21 NBA Scouts at Thompson-Boling Arena this afternoon for Tennessee vs. Texas.
Huge presence required extra seating options beyond the usual Scout section.
— Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) January 28, 2023
Saturday’s Matchup between No. 4 @Vol_Hoops and No. 10 Texas is just the second men’s top-10 Matchup in the 36-year history of Thompson-Boling Arena.
In the only previous top-10 matchup, No. 7 Tennessee defeated No. 4 Kentucky on March 2, 2019, 71-52. pic.twitter.com/qeriAsJthl
— Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) January 27, 2023
