Tennessee-Texas basketball postgame social media Buzz

Well. 4 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) defeated No. 10 Texas (17-4, 6-2 Big 12), 82-71, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday before a sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols avenged last year’s 52-51 loss at Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tennessee has won four consecutive games since losing to Kentucky on Jan. 14.

Olivier Nkamhoua recorded a career-high 27 points to lead Tennessee. They totaled eight rebounds and three assists against the Longhorns.

Tennessee will next play at Florida on Feb. 1. Tipoff between the Vols and Gators is slated for 7 pm EST (ESPN2) in Gainesville, Florida.

