Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball

It’s basketball time in Tennessee once again.

Rick Barnes’ 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 pm ET. Here’s how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight’s game.

The game will not be televised, but can be viewed on SEC Network+ through WatchESPN, which can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch, by clicking HERE. Michael Wottreng and VFL Steve Hamer will have the call.

SEC Network+ is a complementary digital platform providing hundreds of additional digital only events to fans through the ESPN App on connected devices. With a cable or satellite subscription you can access the network using your TV Credentials through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

To listen to Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp call the game on the Vol Network, click HERE. It can be heard in Knoxville on 99.1 WNML-FM or statewide through local affiliates. It can also be heard on Satellite Radio on SiriusXM channel 136, or channel 965 on the SXM App.

Tennessee begins the season as the Consensus No. 11 teams in the country. After the Vols were ranked 11th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 last month, they came in at No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll two weeks ago.

The Vols played two games during the preseason. They hosted Michigan State in a closed-door scrimmage before traveling to Friscoe, Texas for an exhibition against No. 2 Gonzaga. Tennessee won 99-80 behind 26 points from guard Tyreke Key.

The SEC Slate includes home games against Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Missouri, road games at Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M and home-and-home dates with Kentucky, Auburn, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

In non-conference play, they’ll host Tennessee Tech, Florida Gulf Coast, McNeese State, Alcorn State, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay, along with the Big 12-SEC Challenge game against Texas. The Vols will play neutral-site games against Colorado (Nashville) and Maryland (Brooklyn, NY) and will play three games in three days in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas Thanksgiving week, starting with Butler.

Tennessee added five players in its 2023 signing class, headlined by five-star wing Julian Phillips. The Vols also added four-star Knoxville point guard BJ Edwardsfour-star wing DJ Jeffersona three-star power forward Tobe Awaka and Indiana State graduate-transfer shooting guard Tyreke Key.

Six players from last season’s roster left the program. Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler left for the NBA while five others transferred: senior guard Victor Bailey (George Mason); freshman wing Quentin Diboundje (East Carolina); freshman power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Louisville); freshman center Handje Tamba (Weber State); sophomore shooting guard Justin Powell (Washington State).