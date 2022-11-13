Tennessee State football falls to UT Martin, hasn’t scored a TD in 3 games

The Tennessee State football team won’t be able to match the record it posted in Coach Eddie George’s first season in 2021 after losing Saturday to UT Martin 20-3 at Nissan Stadium.

It was the Tigers’ third consecutive loss. With one game left to play all hopes of matching the 5-6 record they posted last year have been wiped out.

TSU (4-7, 2-3 OVC) will end the season next Saturday at Texas A&M-Commerce.

“I’m really proud of the effort the guys put out there because technically from the outside looking in you have nothing to play for,” George said. “But they came and they fought in the cold. They fought for each other and I’ve watched this team grow up, come together. The result wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but we’re getting closer to what a team needs to be.”

UT Martin (5-4, 4-0) heads into the final game of the season tied for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with Southeast Missouri.

No touchdowns in 12 quarters

TSU extended its streak without a touchdown to 12 quarters. TSU scored only a field goal in three trips to the red zone.

The last time the Tigers scored a touchdown was Oct. 22 in the fourth quarter against Eastern Illinois. That was also the last time TSU won a game.

“We had tremendous opportunities to put points on the board and for whatever reason we are not executing when we need to,” George said. “We just look out of sync at times. It might be psychological, it might be getting a break from God, I mean we were just methodically moving the ball down the field right before Halftime and then when we get into that area, I don ‘t know. It might be a Physiological deal for us.”

The Tigers got especially close twice to snapping the streak Saturday.

The first time came when they got the ball to the UT Martin 3-yard line late in the first half. The Skyhawks’ defense held at that point, and TSU missed a 20-yard field goal.

The second time came with 5:13 left to play, when Draylen Ellis threw a 48-yard pass to Rayonta Rose, who was open in the end zone but dropped the ball.

Slow start

TSU’s offense has been slow-starting all season, and it happened again Saturday.

At one point, UT Martin had 156 passing yards to TSU’s zero. Late in the first quarter, UT Martin had 176 total yards to TSU’s 18.

TSU has scored just two touchdowns in the first quarter – one vs. Lane and one vs. Bethune-Cookman – since the season opener at Eastern Washington.

UT Martin finished with 367 total yards to TSU’s 235.

TSU hurries up, UT Martin slows down

The Tigers went to a hurry-up offense on their last possession of the first half and began moving the ball effectively. They went 67 yards on six plays to set up a 20-yard field goal by Kaleb Mosely, snapping the Tigers’ scoreless streak at seven quarters.

While the Tigers’ offense kept its fast pace in the second half, the defense finally started to slow UT Martin.

After the Skyhawks missed a 42-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, they started to depend more heavily on their run game in an effort to take time off the clock and preserve their lead.

The plan worked early in the fourth quarter.

Sam Franklin carried the ball twice and gained 48 yards to the TSU 20. Zak Wallace got it to the 4 on a 16-yard run, and quarterback Dresser Winn scored on a keeper to put UT Martin up 21-3.

Wallace, who rushed for 126 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns against TSU last season, finished with 114 yards on 20 carries.

TSU’s offense collapsed on the next series when UT Martin defensive tackle Toby Camp deflected Ellis’ pass and safety Aaron Webb intercepted it at the TSU 44.

Jahsun Bryant’s big day

TSU linebacker Jahsun Bryant set the offense up with two big plays in the first quarter.

The former Cane Ridge star intercepted a deflected pass on UT Martin’s second possession at the Skyhawks 17. It was Bryant’s second interception of the season, both on deflections.

The offense, however, failed to take advantage. Four plays later, Kaleb Mosely slipped on his approach on a 32-yard field goal attempt, which veered wide right.

On UT Martin’s next possession, Bryant hit UT Martin running back Zak Wallace to force a fumble that Terray Jones recovered at the Tigers’ 5.

The offense, however, turned the ball back over four plays later when Darylen Ellis was intercepted by UT Martin safety Ty Woods.

Byrant finished with a game-high 16 tackles.

