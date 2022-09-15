Tennessee State football, Eddie George vs. MTSU: Our score Prediction

Despite an 0-2 start, Coach Eddie George remains confident his Tennessee State football team can have a successful 2022 season.

George knew it would be a difficult start with a top-heavy schedule that had the Tigers (0-2) facing their toughest opponents in the first three games.

They lost to nationally-ranked FCS opponents Eastern Washington and Jackson State in the first two weeks and travel to FBS foe Middle Tennessee State (1-1) Saturday for a 6 pm (ESPN+) kickoff at Floyd Stadium.

“I think we’re in a good place mentally speaking, considering the last two weeks we played against two ranked opponents,” George said. “We realize that we’ve got some work to do in a lot of areas but we’re closing the gap.”

To avoid their first 0-3 start in 27 years, the Tigers must upset the Blue Raiders, who are coming off a 34-19 win at Colorado State.

Block somebody

After doing a solid job opening lanes for the run game and protecting the quarterback at Eastern Washington, the Offensive line collapsed against Jackson State. It started poorly and got worse as the game progressed.

By the end, the line that blocked well enough for Draylen Ellis to throw for 257 yards and two touchdowns in the first game got him sacked nine times in the second game.

After paving the way for running back Devon Starling to rush for a career-high 207 yards in the first game, the run game was held to minus-8 yards in the second.

It is about how you start

After being trounced by James Madison (44-7), MTSU started extremely fast at Colorado State. The Blue Raiders jumped to a 34-0 lead early in the third quarter but didn’t score again. They held on for a 34-19 win.

TSU must come out crisp, avoid penalties and Mistakes and keep MTSU’s offense out of a rhythm. James Madison did that. The Dukes held the Blue Raiders to 107 passing yards and 12 rushing yards by limiting big plays. MTSU’s Longest gain was a 26-yard pass.

A lesson from recent history

When asked what he knew about the series between these two teams, George said he was aware TSU played well in the last game.

That was in 2019, when the Tigers led early, trailed 10-6 at the half and were still in striking distance trailing 31-26 Midway through the fourth quarter.

The Blue Raiders scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes and won 45-26, but the fact that TSU hung around as long as it did is something George can use to motivate and build confidence in his players.

Score Prediction

MTSU 31, TSU 17: It’s difficult to get a read on either of these teams. Both have lacked consistency, playing well in spurts and not well at all in other spurts. MTSU has more depth being an FBS program, and that will prove to be the difference down the stretch.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.