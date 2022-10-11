Tennessee State football 2nd in FCS attendance behind Jackson State

Tennessee State football fans obviously got the message Coach Eddie George sent last year compelling them to show up for the Tigers’ games.

After being stunned by small crowds at TSU’s first two home games last year, George let it be known that he was surprised and disappointed.

It’s a much different story this season.

TSU, which averaged 2,467 fans after two home games in 2021, is averaging 16,892 this season. The Tigers had a near-capacity crowd of 11,553 at Hale Stadium for their home opener on Oct. 1 against Lane College and then 22,231 at Nissan Stadium for Homecoming against Bethune-Cookman last week.

The Tigers (1-4) have played in front of big crowds most of the season. They are ranked second in the FCS in overall average attendance at 28,378.

“I am elated; I just wish we would have won all those games,” George said. “Last year was eye-opening to see the Tennessee State faithful really didn’t come out in droves, but this year they’ve come out and supported us. To see the Hole (Hale Stadium) the way that it was was exciting and to see Nissan Stadium with the lower half almost full was really exciting. It definitely makes a difference in terms of us having a homefield advantage.”

The Tigers got their first win over Bethune-Cookman 41-17.

Jackson State, with Coach Deion Sanders, is first in average attendance at 31,358 and traditional FCS power Montana is third at 24,796.

TSU is well ahead of the OVC in average attendance as well. Tennessee Tech, where the Tigers play Saturday (6 pm, ESPN+), is second at 8,301 and Murray State is third at 7,838.

“The size of the crowd can absolutely make a difference in the way that a team plays,” said George, the former Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back. “I played in some empty stadiums when the Oilers came to Tennessee and when they were still in Houston so I know it can definitely have an affect on you. Our players feed off of that energy.”

George moved his team from the Titans sideline at Nissan Stadium beneath the press box to the opposite side of the field this season to take advantage of being closer to the home crowd.

“We just want to put a product on the field that our fans can be proud of and will want to come out and support each and every week,” George said. “And we want to be as close to the fans as possible.”

The largest crowd TSU has played in front of this season was 51,251 against Jackson State at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis in the Southern Heritage Classic. The smallest was 3,932 in the season opener at Eastern Washington.

Attendance for TSU’s game at MTSU on Sept. 17 was 22,227. That was MTSU’s largest attended home game since TSU visited in the 2019 and 20,912 showed up.

