Tennessee soccer score vs. Xavier in NCAA Tournament: Live updates

The road to the Women’s College Cup begins tonight.

Well. 6-seeded Tennessee soccer (11-5-2) hosts its first-round matchup with Xavier (13-3-5) on Friday (6 pm ET, ESPN+). The Musketeers earned an at-large bid after finishing second in the regular season and Big East Tournament.

The Lady Vols were SEC East co-champions, making it the third season in a row they won the East division title. They were also ranked or receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll all season and are ranked No. 24 in RPI.

Tennessee holds a 4-2 record against Xavier, the most recent matchup resulting in a 3-1 win for the Lady Vols on Feb. 28, 2021. The Winner Advances to the NCAA Second Round on Nov. 18.

Tennessee has a 16-11-3 record in the tournament and has reached the Round of 16 seven times, including last season. In the 17 NCAA games hosted in Knoxville, Tennessee holds a 14-2-1 record.

Tennessee soccer vs. Xavier: Live score updates