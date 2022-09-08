Tennessee Soccer Players Display Skills in Hilarious Viral Video

To everybody walking on campus in Knoxville: You’ve been warned.

Like Sharks circling their prey, the Tennessee Women’s soccer team is on the hunt. They mean no physical harm to those around them, but if you’re caught unaware, they are prepared to strike fast and inflict psychological and emotional warfare in the blink of an eye while recording it all on camera.

I’m talking, of course, about every soccer player’s worst nightmare: getting nutmegged.

The popular soccer move involves simply kicking the ball between an opponent’s legs, but the challenge reaches new levels of hilarity when those opponents are unaware that they’re being challenged in the first place. The Tennessee Women’s soccer Twitter account shared a video of players sneaking around campus to nutmeg other students as they ambled around, and the results are wildly entertaining (and impressive).

Reactions from those who got nutmegged range from oblivious to indifference, Embarrassed and amused. For the players, though, some try to maintain composure while discretely celebrating their successful meg, while others outwardly cheer and celebrate.

Let’s hope that this is a tradition that’s only just beginning, and that the Vols soccer team can keep striking at will for the foreseeable future.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: