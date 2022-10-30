Tennessee soccer alum Rhian Wilkinson wins first NWSL Championship

Rhian Wilkinson is the first Tennessee soccer alum to win an NWSL title as a player or coach.

The first-year Coach of the Portland Thorns led her Squad to a 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current at Audi Field on Saturday. The Thorns were led by 22-year-old league MVP Sophia Smith, who scored the game-winning goal in the fourth minute of play.

Portland is now the only NWSL team to win three championships in the league’s 10-season history. The Thorns won the Championship in the NWSL’s Inaugural season in 2013 – a team which UT Assistant Coach Becky Edwards played on – and again in 2017 under Mark Parsons, Wilkinson’s predecessor.

Wilkinson has led the Thorns through a difficult season off the field with two Portland executives’ firing. Owner Merritt Paulson has been pressured to sell the Thorns because of the Sally Yates investigation into the abuse of NWSL players, which highlighted the failings of the club and its executives.

Wilkinson is one of the best players to come through the Lady Vols’ soccer program. She holds the all-time record for career assists at Tennessee with 32 and fourth in career goals with 28. She holds the record for assists in a single season at 15 in 2002, when she was named Lady Vols Offensive MVP.

She played for UT from 2000 to 2003, leading it to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2001. Wilkinson led the Lady Vols to the NCAA third round the next two seasons, assisting and scoring UT’s only two goals in the 2003 NCAA tournament.

Wilkinson was inducted into the Tennessee Lady Volunteer Hall of Fame in 2013. She’s one of three Tennessee players to be named SEC Freshman of the Year and one of seven players to make All-SEC teams three or more years. Her 88 career points (28 goals, 32 assists) rank second in UT history. Her name appears 96 times in Tennessee soccer’s record book.

Wilkinson played in three Olympics for Canada starting in 2008, winning Bronze medals in 2012 and 2016. She retired from playing in 2017 after 181 Appearances for Canada Soccer, but made another Olympic appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on England’s coaching staff. She previously coached the under-20 and under-17 for Canada.