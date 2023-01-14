Tennessee Quarterback Transfer Tayven Jackson Attends Indiana Basketball Game With Indiana Football Coaches Tom Allen, Walt Bell

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s a big day for both programs.

As the Indiana men’s basketball team Battles the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers at 1 pm at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, quarterback Tayven Jackson is on a recruiting visit with Indiana football head Coach Tom Allen and Offensive Coordinator Walt Bell. The trio was seen sitting and talking behind the basket during pregame warmups.

Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday after one season at Tennessee.

