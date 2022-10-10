Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker soars before the Alabama game

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Alabama’s Bryce Young are in the middle of the Heisman Spotlight heading into Saturday’s unbeaten SEC Showdown at Neyland Stadium. FanDuel Sportsbook updated its Week 7 Heisman odds Monday with all signs pointing to that game between the Vols and Crimson Tide as a midseason barometer on the race for college football’s most prestigious individual honor.

Hooker accounted for two touchdown passes and nearly 300 yards of total offense during Tennessee’s blowout win at LSU over the weekend while Young missed Alabama’s narrow win over Texas A&M with a shoulder injury. He’s expected back for one of the Crimson Tide’s most important games, however.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud threw six touchdown passes for the Buckeyes in their win at Michigan State, increasing his Big Ten-leading total to 24 on the season. Stroud’s already thrown for 1,737 yards in six starts.

Here’s a look at the top 10 players in the Heisman race, according to updated odds, and our thoughts on the selections.