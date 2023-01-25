Tennessee puts Josh Heupel near top of league’s highest-paid

Not only has Tennessee football risen among the Elites in college football, but head Coach Josh Heupel has as well in terms of salary. The leader of the Volunteers’ new contract this week makes him one of the nation’s highest-paid coaches, and cements his status as the guy Tennessee expects to lead the program to its first College Football Playoff appearance in the not-so-distant future.

Heupel made $4 million annually when he was first hired in Jan. 2021, and that was bumped to $5 million annually ahead of the 2022 season after leading the Vols to a 7-6 record in his first year at the helm. Now that he is making $9 million, that represents a huge $4 million raise — almost two times more than he made for the 2022 season. It is one of the biggest investments a school has made during a recent run of Giant contracts.

Editor’s note: Clark Lea is not included in these exercises. His salary with the Commodores is not disclosed since Vanderbilt is a private institution.

Looking ahead, here’s a glance at SEC coaching salaries ahead of the 2023 season listed in descending order.