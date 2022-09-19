Tennessee, Penn State trend up

College football’s regular season is 25% complete, and updated Bowl projections Entering Week 4 reflect changes for teams that anxiously await their opportunity to throw a wrench in the SEC and Big Ten title races. Nationally-ranked Tennessee scores points at a record-setting pace in Josh Heupel’s second season, and heads into next weekend’s game against Florida with a signature opportunity on the national stage. Penn State accomplished that feat Saturday, obliterating Auburn on the road to remain unbeaten and move up in the latest top 25 rankings.

The Volunteers and Nittany Lions moved from upper-tier Bowl games to the New Year’s Six coming out of the weekend.

Each program’s toughest games remain ahead of them, but Tennessee and Penn State each appear equipped to conquer several more ranked opponents this fall en route to the title discussion in November. As for College Football Playoff hopefuls, we’re still having a difficult time sorting out the teams in competition for that No. 4 seeds

Here’s a look at updated Bowl projections for every game moving into Week 4.