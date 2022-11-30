Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state Rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six Bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.

The Vols were able to bounce back from the shock and Fallout of a 63-38 loss at South Carolina that ended their top-four hopes with a dominant all-around performance at Vanderbilt to clinch the program’s first 10-win regular season in 19 years .

Tennessee moved up after three teams ahead of it in last week’s CFP rankings – No. 5 LSU (at Texas A&M), No. 8 Clemson (South Carolina) and No. 9 Oregon (at Oregon State) – all lost, but the Vols remain behind No. 5 Ohio State, which was blown out at home by Michigan, and No. 6 Alabama despite beating the Crimson Tide in October.

The Vols began the season 8-0 and were ranked No. 1 in the initial CFP rankings to start November, but a 27-13 loss at Georgia knocked them out of the top spot and out of the SEC East race. Tennessee still was in good shape to potentially reach the top four until the loss at South Carolina as a three-touchdown favorite. The Vols ensured the season didn’t spiral at the end, though, by beating a Vanderbilt team on a two-game win streak handily with the offense producing 362 rushing yards in the rain, the defense pitching a shutout and the special teams getting involved with a punt-return touchdown.

It rounded out an excellent season for Tennessee, which notched memorable road wins at Pittsburgh and LSU and also bounced Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri at home.

All that is left for Tennessee is to see what happens during all of the conference Championship games this weekend, and the Vols will learn Sunday what Bowl they will get and who they will face in the postseason.

The Orange Bowl has been the most popular projection for the Vols, who would face the ACC Champion (either Clemson or North Carolina) in Miami should that transpire. The Cotton Bowl remains a possibility as well. Tennessee being ranked behind Alabama means the only way the Vols would end up in the Sugar Bowl is the Tide back-dooring their way into the Playoff, which seems unlikely at this point.

“Don’t have a preference (at the) end of the day,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said after the Vanderbilt game. “I’ve learned that your preference typically doesn’t come true, anyway. Obviously, you’ve got to sit back and watch another week of ball. For us, wherever we end up is where we end up. Look forward to competing with these guys again, and obviously feel like we’ll be in a special bowl. And expect our fan base to travel well and us to get ready to go play well.”

CFP COMMITTEE RANKINGS (November 29)

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. TCU (12-0)

4. Southern California (11-1)

5. Ohio State (11-1)

6. Alabama (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Penn State (10-2)

9. Clemson (10-2)

10. Kansas State (9-3)

11. Utah (9-3)

12. Washington (10-2)

13. Florida State (9-3)

14. LSU (9-3)

15. Oregon State (9-3)

16. Oregon (9-3)

17. UCLA (9-3)

18. Tulane (10-2)

19. South Carolina (8-4)

20. Texas (8-4)

21. Notre Dame (8-4)

22. UCF (9-3)

23. North Carolina (9-3)

24. Mississippi State (8-4)

25. NC State (8-4)