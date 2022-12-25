Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks opts out of Orange Bowl, enters NFL Draft

Linebacker Jeremy Banks is the third Tennessee football player to opt out of the Orange Bowl, joining wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.

Banks made his announcement on Instagram on Saturday.

“After many prayers, I have decided to begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft and will forego the upcoming Orange Bowl,” Banks wrote. “I am excited to go to work in this next chapter and am so grateful to be a Tennessee Volunteer for life.”

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright and defensive end Byron Young also announced they will enter the NFL Draft. But they will play in the Orange Bowl.

Well. 6 Tennessee (10-2) faces No. 7 Clemson (11-2) on Friday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Banks is a two-year starter and the team’s top pass-rushing linebacker. He has 53 tackles, 4½ tackles-for-loss and eight quarterback hurries in 11 games this season. In his career, he made 219 tackles and 18 tackles-for-loss in 48 games.

In his absence, Aaron Beasley and Juwan Mitchell must pick up the slack in the Orange Bowl. Freshman Elijah Herring and Kalib Perry also could see increased snaps.

