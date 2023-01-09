Tennessee lands college football transfer WR Dont’e Thornton for 2023

Tennessee Landed an important pledge out of the college football transfer Portal as wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced his commitment to the Volunteers for the 2023 season.

Thornton, who has multiple years of eligibility remaining, kept his redshirt in the 2021 season as a true freshman, but went on to appear in 11 games this past season with the Ducks.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button