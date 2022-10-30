Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Carson-Newman: Live updates

The Tennessee Lady basketball season is finally here and it begins with an exhibition game against Carson-Newman.

The No. 4 Lady Vols take on the Eagles on Sunday (2 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. It will be fans’ first real look at the highly-anticipated 2022-23 roster, which is loaded with talented transfers.

Tennessee had three players make preseason All-SEC teams. Four-year Lady Vols Seniors Jordan Horston and Tamari Key made the preseason All-SEC first team in both the coaches’ and media’s votes. Senior forward Rickea Jackson – who transferred after three seasons at Mississippi State – was voted to the preseason first team by the media and second team by coaches.

