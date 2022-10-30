Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Carson-Newman: Live updates

The Tennessee Lady basketball season is finally here and it begins with an exhibition game against Carson-Newman.

The No. 4 Lady Vols take on the Eagles on Sunday (2 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. It will be fans’ first real look at the highly-anticipated 2022-23 roster, which is loaded with talented transfers.

Tennessee had three players make preseason All-SEC teams. Four-year Lady Vols Seniors Jordan Horston and Tamari Key made the preseason All-SEC first team in both the coaches’ and media’s votes. Senior forward Rickea Jackson – who transferred after three seasons at Mississippi State – was voted to the preseason first team by the media and second team by coaches.

UT returns 10 players from its Sweet 16 run last season and has six newcomers, four of them transfers. Jasmine Powell, Jillian Hollingshead and Jasmine Franklin joined Jackson as one of the best transfer classes in the country. The Lady Vols’ two freshmen are Justine Pissott – the No. 11 players in the 2022 class – and walk-on Edie Darby, the younger sister of junior Tess Darby.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Carson-Newman: Live score updates