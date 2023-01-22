Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Missouri: Live updates

Lady Vols basketball is back on the road after two wins at home.

Tennessee (15-6, 7-0 SEC) faces Missouri (14-5, 3-3) on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The Lady Vols are coming off a 74-56 win against Florida at home Thursday.

With a win, Tennessee will post its best opening record in conference play since the 2014-15 season when the Lady Vols started SEC play 13-0. That Tennessee team went 15-1 and was SEC regular season co-champions with South Carolina, which is the last time Tennessee won an SEC Championship (tournament or regular).

