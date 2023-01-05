Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Mississippi State: Live updates

Rickea Jackson welcomes her former team to her new home court in Lady Vols basketball’s third SEC matchup.

Tennessee (10-6, 2-0) faces Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1) on Thursday (6:30 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Bulldogs are coming off a 61-50 rivalry loss to Ole Miss, while the Lady Vols are off to a strong start in conference play. Tennessee won games against Florida and Alabama by double digits.

FROM SUNDAY:How ‘Project Free Throws’ improved percentages and accountability for Lady Vols basketball

SUÁREZ STEPPING AWAY:Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper announces Marta Suárez is stepping away from basketball

Jackson is coming off two performances that earned her SEC Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career. She scored 50 points on 74.1% shooting in Tennessee’s SEC win last week. No one has been able to stop her, and it’s unlikely MSU will be the team to break that trend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button