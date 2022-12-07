Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs Chattanooga: Live updates

Lady Vols basketball is back at home for a midweek matchup with Chattanooga.

Tennessee (4-5) takes on the Mocs (6-4) on Tuesday (6:30 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols have three games left in their six-game homestand leading up to a road matchup with No. 2 Stanford on Dec. 18.

Both teams are coming off a loss, Chattanooga falling to Alabama 61-52 on Saturday and Tennessee losing to No. 9 Virginia Tech 59-56 on Sunday. The next three games are a chance for the Lady Vols to get back in the win column and build some chemistry and confidence before taking on the Cardinal.

WHY TAMARI IS KEY:Tamari Key showed she’s capable on offense. Now the Lady Vols need her with Rickea Jackson out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button