Tennessee Lady Vols basketball lands No. 1 8th grader

Lady Vols basketball received a program-changing commitment on Wednesday. It’s just going to be a while to see if it pans out.

Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the 2027 class according to ASGR, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media with the caption, “When you know, you know.”

Chastain is in the eighth grade.

The 5-foot-11 point guard visited Tennessee for the Florida game on Jan. 19, which was her second visit this season. Chastain, who is from Celina, Texas, previously visited Tennessee in November.

