Tennessee Lady Vols basketball debuts Summitt Blue uniforms
Tennessee (14-6, 6-0 SEC) defeated Georgia (13-7, 2-4 SEC), 68-55, Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols did not trail in the contest.
Tennessee debuted its Summitt Blue uniforms against the Bulldogs.
In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, University of Tennessee athletics updated its brand standards and renamed the blue accent color historically associated with the Lady Vols to Summitt Blue.
Four teams (soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, softball) will debut Summitt Blue uniforms during the 2022-23 academic year, part of the Summitt Legacy series.
PHOTOS: Lady Vols soccer debuts Summitt Blue uniforms
PHOTOS: Tennessee football debuts Summitt Blue
Below are photos of Tennessee’s Summitt Blue uniforms versus Georgia.
.