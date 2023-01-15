Tennessee Lady Vols basketball debuts Summitt Blue uniforms

Tennessee (14-6, 6-0 SEC) defeated Georgia (13-7, 2-4 SEC), 68-55, Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols did not trail in the contest.

Tennessee debuted its Summitt Blue uniforms against the Bulldogs.

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, University of Tennessee athletics updated its brand standards and renamed the blue accent color historically associated with the Lady Vols to Summitt Blue.

Four teams (soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, softball) will debut Summitt Blue uniforms during the 2022-23 academic year, part of the Summitt Legacy series.

PHOTOS: Lady Vols soccer debuts Summitt Blue uniforms

PHOTOS: Tennessee football debuts Summitt Blue

Below are photos of Tennessee’s Summitt Blue uniforms versus Georgia.

Tennessee’s Jasmine Franklin (14) tries to get around Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) during the NCAA… Tennessee’s Jasmine Franklin (14) tries to get around Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Tess Darby (21) with the shot attempt while guarded by Georgia forward Kari Niblack (25)… Tennessee’s Tess Darby (21) with the shot attempt while guarded by Georgia forward Kari Niblack (25) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Jasmine Franklin (14) tries to get to the basket while guards by Georgia forward Javyn… Tennessee’s Jasmine Franklin (14) tries to get to the basket while guards by Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (2) is guarded by Georgia guard Chloe Chapman (1) during the NCAA college… Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (2) is guarded by Georgia guard Chloe Chapman (1) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Sevierville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Karoline Striplin (11) and Georgia forward Malury Bates (22) fighting for possession of the ball… Tennessee’s Karoline Striplin (11) and Georgia forward Malury Bates (22) fight for possession of the ball during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (2) and Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) go after the rebound during the… Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (2) and Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) go after the rebound during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Jasmine Powell (15) with the shot attempt while guarded by Georgia forward Zoesha Smith (0)… Tennessee’s Jasmine Powell (15) with the shot attempt while guarded by Georgia forward Zoesha Smith (0) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (2) tries to get the ball from Georgia forward Brittney Smith (24) during… Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (2) tries to get the ball from Georgia forward Brittney Smith (24) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston (25) tries to score while guarded by Georgia guard Alisha Lewis (23) during… Tennessee’s Jordan Horston (25) tries to score while guarded by Georgia guard Alisha Lewis (23) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (2) tries to get around Georgia forward Brittney Smith (24) during the NCAA… Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (2) tries to get around Georgia forward Brittney Smith (24) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Jordan Walker (4) is pressed by Georgia guards Chloe Chapman (1) and Diamond Battles (3)… Tennessee’s Jordan Walker (4) is pressed by Georgia guards Chloe Chapman (1) and Diamond Battles (3) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Jillian Hollingshead (53) breaks towards the basket while pursued by Georgia’s Jordan Isaacs (20) and… Tennessee’s Jillian Hollingshead (53) breaks towards the basket while pursued by Georgia’s Jordan Isaacs (20) and Audrey Warren (31) during the NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Jordan Walker (4) comes up against Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs (20) during the NCAA college… Tennessee’s Jordan Walker (4) comes up against Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs (20) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Jordan Walker (4) comes up against Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs (20) NCAA college basketball game… Tennessee’s Jordan Walker (4) comes up against Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs (20) NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Candace Parker chats with former Lady Vols sports information director Debby Jennings during the NCAA college… Candace Parker chats with former Lady Vols sports information director Debby Jennings during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Sevierville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee’s Jillian Hollingshead (53) is guarded by Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) during the NCAA college… Tennessee’s Jillian Hollingshead (53) is guarded by Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

