Tennessee-Kentucky football postgame social media Buzz
Well. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) defeated No. 17 Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC), 44-6, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s Downloadable schedule wallpaper
Following the Week 9 Southeastern Conference East Matchup between Tennessee and the Wildcats at Neyland Stadium, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media Buzz following the SEC East contest is listed below.
Still thinking about Neyland this morning. The brick around the stadium-inside the tunnel with the banners-the stadium is Massive but has like a “friendly confines” kind of feel where it doesn’t seem as big as it is-throw in the passion and game ops-just Incredible !@Vol_Football
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 30, 2022
Cover the whole country-Neyland Stadium is as HYPED as any stadium I’ve been in. This @Vol_Football offense is terrifying but don’t sleep on that defense-played their best game of the year. But the stadium-game ops-crowd-and the passion is INSANE.
It’s ON next week in Athens!
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 30, 2022
44-6 😂 yep used to beat Kentucky like my days as a kid. How are we so good? Oh wait, thanks @coachjoshheupel 🔥 🍊 that’s why!
— Todd Kelly Jr. (TK) (@ToddKellyJr) October 30, 2022
Slaughters done played every db position there is this year at a high level. School of Willie Martinez 🤝💎
— Rashaan Gaulden (@Gmoney_7era) October 30, 2022
Atmosphere at Neyland is crazy 🤯
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 30, 2022
NFL teams with multiple scouts/personnel attending Tennessee vs. Kentucky tonight:
* Indianapolis Colts
* Carolina Panthers
* Washington Commanders
* Cleveland Browns
*Atlanta Falcons
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 29, 2022
Lots of accolades potentially out there for @Vol_Football‘s Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and others. Hyatt said the only thing he and the rest of his teammates are worried about is seeing “how far we can take it” as a team.
— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) October 30, 2022
QB Hendon Hooker of @Vol_Football:
– 20 straight games with a TD pass (school record, leads nation)
– 11 straight games with multiple TD passes #GBO
— Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) October 30, 2022
